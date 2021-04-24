Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 5,591 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 156,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,591 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $22,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth $256,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,522,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.1% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

PEP traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $145.83. 4,354,823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,679,147. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.53 and a fifty-two week high of $148.77. The stock has a market cap of $201.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

PEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.44.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

