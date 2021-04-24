Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 58,961 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 958,616 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 58,961 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $12,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 624.5% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,517 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 23,719 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,119,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.6% during the first quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 92,470 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 29.2% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 24,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 5,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 8.6% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 11,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. 60.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 price objective on General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.21.

Shares of General Electric stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $13.55. 47,166,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,207,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $119.03 billion, a PE ratio of 37.64, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.27 and its 200-day moving average is $10.95. General Electric has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $14.41.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

