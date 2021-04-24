Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 654 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,063 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 654 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $11,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 21.7% during the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 70.4% in the first quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 807.3% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 19,769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,887,000 after acquiring an additional 17,590 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 20.5% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.46, for a total transaction of $8,422,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 811 shares in the company, valued at $413,983.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.31, for a total transaction of $1,008,774.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,505 shares of company stock worth $26,539,008 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NOW traded up $4.21 on Friday, reaching $552.70. The stock had a trading volume of 778,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,765. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $109.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $292.70 and a fifty-two week high of $598.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $505.76 and a 200-day moving average of $526.76.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NOW shares. Argus increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $665.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $680.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $611.00 to $631.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $606.90.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

