Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 6,832 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 200,071 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 6,832 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for 0.6% of Hartford Investment Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $23,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 587 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $70,798.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,036,025.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $124,710.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,495 shares in the company, valued at $6,210,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,476 shares of company stock worth $3,366,543 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $123.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,227,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,296,552. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $86.16 and a 52-week high of $128.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $119.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.53. The company has a market cap of $218.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.24, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

ABT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.06.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

