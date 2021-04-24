Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 7,038 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,862 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 7,038 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 1.1% of Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $40,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Visa by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,974,988 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,039,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,562 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Visa by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,793,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,922,767,000 after acquiring an additional 6,857,457 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Visa by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,220,489 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,860,288,000 after acquiring an additional 682,741 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Visa by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,669,445 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,083,568,000 after acquiring an additional 206,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $3,305,348,000. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock opened at $230.00 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.01 and a 52 week high of $231.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.13, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.16.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

In other Visa news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 29,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.02, for a total transaction of $6,680,787.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $7,302,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,999,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,843 shares of company stock valued at $27,721,078 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays increased their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Visa from $253.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.00.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

