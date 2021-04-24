Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 8,042 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 215,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,042 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $22,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on CVX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price target (down from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.68.

CVX stock traded up $0.60 on Friday, hitting $101.55. The company had a trading volume of 6,763,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,853,042. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $65.16 and a 12-month high of $112.70. The stock has a market cap of $195.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.93.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

