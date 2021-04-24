Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 8,989 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,396 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,989 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $15,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,096,543,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,966,445 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,377,905,000 after acquiring an additional 6,325,128 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 12,486.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,892,762 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $163,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877,724 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Applied Materials by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,003,934 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $518,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $146,573,000. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total transaction of $1,979,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $14,725,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 170,184 shares of company stock valued at $23,752,510. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $3.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $134.86. The stock had a trading volume of 8,082,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,621,812. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $46.22 and a one year high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.10%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMAT shares. ICAP boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.08.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

