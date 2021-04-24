Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 9,694 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 286,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,694 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $22,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Wealth Alliance grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.6% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 21,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 90.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 102,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,542,000 after acquiring an additional 48,825 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 28.5% during the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.27.

MRK stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.88. 8,205,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,699,122. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.71 and a 12-month high of $87.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.10%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.