Hartford Investment Management Co. Trims Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,658 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,504 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $13,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $1,094,024,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,738,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,323,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260,739 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 264.5% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,573,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $265,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,197 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,568,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $937,646,000 after acquiring an additional 755,716 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,005,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,179,659,000 after acquiring an additional 733,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $2,129,118.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $375,083.75. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UPS traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $178.96. 2,407,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,491,716. The business’s 50 day moving average is $169.22 and its 200-day moving average is $166.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.85 and a 12-month high of $181.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The company had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 54.18%.

UPS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of United Parcel Service from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.32.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.