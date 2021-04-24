Hartford Investment Management Co. Trims Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,194 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,111 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $13,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 852.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

IBM stock traded up $1.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $142.43. The stock had a trading volume of 4,556,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,600,129. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $131.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.37. The company has a market capitalization of $127.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $105.92 and a 1-year high of $144.74.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.90%.

IBM has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

