Hartford Investment Management Co. Trims Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 894 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $10,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.2% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,373 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,904 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,231 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on LMT shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $423.90.

NYSE:LMT traded down $2.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $377.29. 1,298,269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,873,261. The company has a market cap of $105.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $365.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $357.83. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $319.81 and a 52-week high of $417.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.08 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.38%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

