Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) Shares Sold by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) by 30.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 665,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 294,292 shares during the period. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF makes up 2.1% of Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Baystate Wealth Management LLC owned 1.02% of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF worth $19,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000.

RODM opened at $30.76 on Friday. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a twelve month low of $22.08 and a twelve month high of $30.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.43.

