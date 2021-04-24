HashCoin Market Cap Hits $916,309.22 (HSC)

HashCoin (CURRENCY:HSC) traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. Over the last seven days, HashCoin has traded down 50.9% against the US dollar. HashCoin has a market cap of $916,309.22 and $107,547.00 worth of HashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HashCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.00 or 0.00063134 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00017251 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.69 or 0.00054633 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.18 or 0.00091118 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $325.95 or 0.00643114 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,915.04 or 0.07724633 BTC.

HashCoin Profile

HSC is a coin. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2018. HashCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,863,911,326 coins. HashCoin’s official Twitter account is @hashworld_hsc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HashCoin is /r/hashworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HashCoin is www.hashfuture.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HashCoin is an Ethereum-based token that powers HashFuture platform. “

Buying and Selling HashCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HashCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HashCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

