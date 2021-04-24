Hashgard (GARD) Tops 1-Day Volume of $124,523.00

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. One Hashgard coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hashgard has a total market cap of $3.75 million and $124,523.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hashgard has traded down 48.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.41 or 0.00063922 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00017493 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001972 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00054833 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.18 or 0.00091073 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $329.60 or 0.00650033 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,924.71 or 0.07740330 BTC.

About Hashgard

Hashgard (GARD) is a coin. It launched on May 4th, 2018. Hashgard’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Hashgard is www.hashgard.io . The official message board for Hashgard is medium.com/@hashgard . Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hashgard is a public blockchain that establishes a secure decentralized asset management protocol, initiated by the strategic director of Fenbushi Capital and managing partner of BKFUND, Charlie Xu, and co-founder of BKFUND, Tom Huang. Hashgard provides a large number of business modules, including operational-level on-chain data, advanced versions of asset management autonomous organization, a smart contract system tailored for asset management, able to systematically support the issuance, management, trusteeship, settlement, audit, process control, and dispute arbitration of decentralized assets. In 2020, Hashgard Mainnet was released and after it went live, ERC-20 GARD was converted to mainnet GARD at a ratio of 10:1 “

Hashgard Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hashgard should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hashgard using one of the exchanges listed above.

