Hathor Achieves Market Capitalization of $197.82 Million (HTR)

Hathor (CURRENCY:HTR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. One Hathor coin can currently be bought for $1.09 or 0.00002192 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hathor has traded down 39.9% against the dollar. Hathor has a market cap of $197.82 million and approximately $3.56 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.25 or 0.00058621 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.14 or 0.00268812 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004104 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $509.94 or 0.01021910 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,937.53 or 1.00074451 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00022950 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $302.32 or 0.00605853 BTC.

About Hathor

Hathor’s total supply is 870,634,880 coins and its circulating supply is 180,833,876 coins. Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork . The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Hathor is hathor.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

Buying and Selling Hathor

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hathor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hathor using one of the exchanges listed above.

