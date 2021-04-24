Haven Protocol (XHV) Price Hits $18.28 on Major Exchanges

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. Over the last week, Haven Protocol has traded 25.4% lower against the US dollar. Haven Protocol has a total market cap of $259.93 million and approximately $1.78 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $18.28 or 0.00035991 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,777.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,268.33 or 0.04467219 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $229.67 or 0.00452318 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $788.55 or 0.01552955 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.19 or 0.00748734 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $238.54 or 0.00469781 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.44 or 0.00059939 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $206.25 or 0.00406182 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004466 BTC.

About Haven Protocol

Haven Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 14,223,002 coins. The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

