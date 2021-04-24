Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) Stake Lowered by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,114 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.45% of Haverty Furniture Companies worth $2,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HVT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,719,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,246,000 after buying an additional 7,152 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 348,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,637,000 after purchasing an additional 52,896 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 410.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 229,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,353,000 after purchasing an additional 184,622 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 33,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Rawson Haverty, Jr. sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total value of $762,090.00. Also, Director Mylle H. Mangum sold 11,952 shares of Haverty Furniture Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total transaction of $428,359.68. Company insiders own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Haverty Furniture Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of HVT opened at $39.95 on Friday. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.88 and a 12-month high of $41.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $727.57 million, a P/E ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.09 and its 200-day moving average is $31.57.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $241.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.20 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 5.52%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.21%.

Haverty Furniture Companies Profile

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.

