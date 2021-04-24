Head-To-Head Comparison: Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) versus Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS)

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) and Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.4% of Kosmos Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Kosmos Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Kosmos Energy and Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kosmos Energy -45.99% -41.86% -5.97% Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust 85.45% 26.42% 26.42%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Kosmos Energy and Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kosmos Energy 0 5 3 0 2.38 Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kosmos Energy presently has a consensus target price of $2.62, suggesting a potential upside of 0.19%. Given Kosmos Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Kosmos Energy is more favorable than Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust.

Volatility & Risk

Kosmos Energy has a beta of 3.77, meaning that its share price is 277% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kosmos Energy and Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kosmos Energy $1.51 billion 0.70 -$55.78 million ($0.05) -52.20 Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust $9.81 million N/A $7.63 million N/A N/A

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kosmos Energy.

Summary

Kosmos Energy beats Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a proven basin exploration program. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Company Profile

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties located in the Colony Granite Wash play in Washita County in the Anadarko Basin of Western Oklahoma. The company has royalty interests in 69 producing wells and 118 development wells, and in approximately 26,400 net acres of area. As of December 31, 2020, its reserve estimates for the royalty interests included 2,736 thousand barrels of oil equivalent of proved developed reserves. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

