Head-To-Head Review: NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) and Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS)

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) and NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.1% of Cerus shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.5% of Cerus shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of NuVasive shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Cerus and NuVasive’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cerus $74.65 million 13.70 -$71.24 million ($0.51) -11.92 NuVasive $1.17 billion 3.11 $65.23 million $2.47 28.59

NuVasive has higher revenue and earnings than Cerus. Cerus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NuVasive, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Cerus and NuVasive, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cerus 0 0 2 0 3.00 NuVasive 2 7 7 0 2.31

Cerus currently has a consensus price target of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 39.80%. NuVasive has a consensus price target of $65.20, suggesting a potential downside of 7.66%. Given Cerus’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Cerus is more favorable than NuVasive.

Volatility and Risk

Cerus has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NuVasive has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cerus and NuVasive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cerus -73.72% -63.47% -30.82% NuVasive -0.84% 8.00% 3.06%

Cerus Company Profile

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E. Hearst on September 19, 1991 and is headquartered in Concord, CA.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc., a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. it provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone. The company also offers reline fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment; integrated global alignment platform consisting of Bendini spinal rod bending system that assists with manual rod manipulation for spinal fixation; Lessray that is an image enhancement platform designed to reduce radiation exposure in the operating room, as well as Pulse, which integrates multiple enabling technologies to enhance workflow, reduce variability, and increase the reproducibility of surgical outcomes; and various biologics that are used to aid in the spinal fusion or bone healing process. In addition, it provides MAGEC, a spinal bracing and distraction system, Precice limb lengthening system, and various other products for treating specialized orthopedic procedures; onsite and remote monitoring of the neurological systems of patients undergoing spinal and brain-related surgeries; and cervical artificial disc technology for cervical total disc replacement procedures. The company sells its products to patients, surgeons, hospitals, and insurers through independent sales agents, directly employed sales personnel, and distributors in the United States and internationally. NuVasive, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

