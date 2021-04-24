Head-To-Head Review: Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) vs. The First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC)

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) and The First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Trustmark alerts:

This table compares Trustmark and The First Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trustmark $710.41 million 2.98 $150.46 million $2.45 13.61 The First Bancorp $92.84 million 3.38 $25.52 million N/A N/A

Trustmark has higher revenue and earnings than The First Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Trustmark and The First Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trustmark 19.23% 8.85% 1.01% The First Bancorp 28.20% 12.43% 1.22%

Volatility and Risk

Trustmark has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The First Bancorp has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Trustmark and The First Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trustmark 0 2 0 0 2.00 The First Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Trustmark presently has a consensus target price of $26.00, indicating a potential downside of 22.04%. Given Trustmark’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Trustmark is more favorable than The First Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.0% of Trustmark shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.5% of The First Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Trustmark shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.3% of The First Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Trustmark pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. The First Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Trustmark pays out 37.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Trustmark has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and The First Bancorp has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years. The First Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

The First Bancorp beats Trustmark on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit. It also provides mortgage banking services, including construction financing, production of conventional and government insured mortgages, and secondary marketing and mortgage servicing; and treasury management services. In addition, the company provides wealth management and trust services, such as administration of personal trusts and estates; management of investment accounts for individuals, employee benefit plans, and charitable foundations; and corporate trust and institutional custody, securities brokerage, financial and estate planning, retirement plan, and investment management. Further, it offers business insurance products and services for medical professionals, construction, manufacturing, hospitality, real estate, and group life and health plans; and life and health insurance, and personal line policies for individual customers, as well as provides an intermediary vehicle for the provision of loans or investments in low-income communities. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 174 full-service branches and 12 limited service branches; and 230 automated teller machines and 34 interactive teller machines. Trustmark Corporation was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Jackson, Mississippi.

The First Bancorp Company Profile

The First Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, NOW, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loan products, such as mortgage loans to finance investments in real property comprising multi-family residential, commercial/retail, office, industrial, hotel, educational, and other specific or mixed use properties; loans to finance construction of owner- and non-owner occupied commercial real estate properties; and revolving and term loan obligations to business and corporate enterprises for the purpose of financing working capital or capital investment. In addition, it offers municipal loans for capitalized expenditures, construction projects, or tax-anticipation notes; residential term loans that include amortizing home mortgages and construction loans, which include loans for owner-occupied residential construction; home equity loans and lines of credit; and consumer loans, which are amortizing loans to individuals collateralized by automobiles, pleasure crafts, and recreation vehicles, as well as unsecured short-term time notes. Further, the company provides private banking, financial planning, investment management, and trust services to individuals, businesses, non-profit organizations, and municipalities, as well as ATM processing services. It operates through 17 full-service banking offices in Lincoln, Knox, Waldo, Penobscot, Hancock, and Washington counties in the Mid-Coast, Eastern, and Down East regions of Maine. The company was formerly known as First National Lincoln Corporation and changed its name to The First Bancorp, Inc. in April 2008. The First Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1864 and is based in Damariscotta, Maine.

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.