Head-To-Head Survey: MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) and Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR)

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) and Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Get MidWestOne Financial Group alerts:

MidWestOne Financial Group has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capstar Financial has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares MidWestOne Financial Group and Capstar Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MidWestOne Financial Group 1.45% 7.33% 0.75% Capstar Financial 16.15% 7.89% 0.96%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MidWestOne Financial Group and Capstar Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MidWestOne Financial Group $213.69 million 2.28 $43.63 million $3.40 8.98 Capstar Financial $115.82 million 3.43 $22.42 million $1.31 13.73

MidWestOne Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Capstar Financial. MidWestOne Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Capstar Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group and Capstar Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MidWestOne Financial Group 0 1 1 0 2.50 Capstar Financial 0 1 2 0 2.67

MidWestOne Financial Group presently has a consensus target price of $22.25, indicating a potential downside of 27.12%. Capstar Financial has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.11%. Given Capstar Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Capstar Financial is more favorable than MidWestOne Financial Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.9% of MidWestOne Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.1% of Capstar Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of MidWestOne Financial Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.6% of Capstar Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

MidWestOne Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Capstar Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. MidWestOne Financial Group pays out 26.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Capstar Financial pays out 15.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. MidWestOne Financial Group has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Capstar Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Capstar Financial beats MidWestOne Financial Group on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers deposit products, such as noninterest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits. The company also provides commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, and credit card loans, as well as consumer loans, such as personal and automobile loans. In addition, it offers various trust and investment services, including administering estates, personal trusts, and conservatorships, as well as property management, farm management, investment advisory, retail securities brokerage, financial planning, securities trading, mutual funds sales, fixed and variable annuities and tax-exempt, conventional unit trusts, and custodial services. Further, the company provides other products and services comprising treasury management, debit cards, automated teller machines, online and mobile banking, and safe deposit boxes. It offers its products and services primarily through a network of 56 banking offices located in central and eastern Iowa, the Minneapolis/St. Paul metropolitan area of Minnesota, southwestern Wisconsin, southwestern Florida, and Denver, Colorado. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Iowa City, Iowa.

Capstar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. Its deposit products and services include demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products. The company also provides commercial and consumer real estate, construction and land development, commercial and industrial, consumer, and other loans. In addition, it offers mortgage banking products and services; private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of business clients and other high net worth individuals; and correspondent banking services to community banks. Further, the company provides telephone and online banking, direct deposit, mobile banking, safe deposit box, remote deposit, and cash management services for individuals, and small and medium sized businesses. CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

Receive News & Ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.