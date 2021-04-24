Head-To-Head Survey: Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) & StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE)

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) and StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) are both large-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Zynga and StoneCo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zynga 1 2 16 0 2.79 StoneCo 0 5 7 0 2.58

Zynga presently has a consensus target price of $12.21, indicating a potential upside of 14.42%. StoneCo has a consensus target price of $66.20, indicating a potential downside of 2.17%. Given Zynga’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Zynga is more favorable than StoneCo.

Volatility & Risk

Zynga has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, StoneCo has a beta of 2.4, suggesting that its stock price is 140% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Zynga and StoneCo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zynga $1.32 billion 8.74 $41.92 million ($0.06) -177.83 StoneCo $626.01 million 33.37 $203.54 million $0.70 96.67

StoneCo has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zynga. Zynga is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than StoneCo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Zynga and StoneCo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zynga -1.72% -2.06% -1.07% StoneCo 26.05% 9.87% 3.69%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.6% of Zynga shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.5% of StoneCo shares are held by institutional investors. 9.4% of Zynga shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

StoneCo beats Zynga on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zynga

Zynga Inc. provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile advertisements, engagement advertisements and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships for marketers and advertisers; and licenses its own brands. The company was formerly known as Zynga Game Network Inc. and changed its name to Zynga Inc. in November 2010. Zynga Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to clients and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team. As of December 31, 2019, the company served approximately 495,100 clients primarily small-and-medium-sized businesses; and 116 integrated partners, such as global payment service providers, digital marketplaces, and integrated software vendors. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

