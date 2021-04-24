Heartland Financial USA, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the bank on Monday, May 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th.

Heartland Financial USA has raised its dividend payment by 81.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

NASDAQ HTLF opened at $50.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.25. Heartland Financial USA has a one year low of $25.30 and a one year high of $54.03.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $165.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.58 million. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 9.66%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christopher Hylen purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $98,560.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.