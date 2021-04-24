HedgeTrade Price Tops $1.15 on Top Exchanges (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded 18% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 24th. One HedgeTrade coin can now be bought for about $1.15 or 0.00002280 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, HedgeTrade has traded down 29.3% against the dollar. HedgeTrade has a market capitalization of $399.99 million and approximately $37,917.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003955 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002965 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000428 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.54 or 0.00038842 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001264 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000342 BTC.

xRhodium (XRC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00005455 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 55.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00020379 BTC.

HedgeTrade Profile

HedgeTrade (CRYPTO:HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com . HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

HedgeTrade Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

