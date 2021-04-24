Hegic (HEGIC) Price Hits $0.13 on Exchanges

Hegic (CURRENCY:HEGIC) traded down 7.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. Hegic has a total market capitalization of $56.09 million and $1.72 million worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hegic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000269 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Hegic has traded 43.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.97 or 0.00065244 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00017995 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000347 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.68 or 0.00091177 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.22 or 0.00053495 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $320.77 or 0.00654526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,656.40 or 0.07460776 BTC.

About Hegic

Hegic is a coin. Its launch date was August 8th, 2020. Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 coins and its circulating supply is 425,355,246 coins. Hegic’s official Twitter account is @HegicOptions and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hegic’s official website is www.hegic.co . Hegic’s official message board is medium.com/hegic

According to CryptoCompare, “Hegic Platfroms allows the trading of non-custodial options for profits or hedging your positions.Fixed price and unlimited upside of the options contracts.No registration, KYC or email required. Use Cases: Trade WBTC & ETH call and put options. Write WBTC or ETH call and put options. Earn protocol's fees in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling Hegic

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hegic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hegic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hegic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

