Hegic Trading Down 42.4% This Week (HEGIC)

Hegic (CURRENCY:HEGIC) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. One Hegic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000268 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hegic has a total market cap of $57.15 million and approximately $2.38 million worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hegic has traded down 42.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.73 or 0.00063301 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00017691 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00056375 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.73 or 0.00091231 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,113.47 or 0.08205993 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $323.47 or 0.00645294 BTC.

Hegic Coin Profile

Hegic is a coin. Its genesis date was August 8th, 2020. Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 coins and its circulating supply is 425,355,246 coins. Hegic’s official website is www.hegic.co . The official message board for Hegic is medium.com/hegic . Hegic’s official Twitter account is @HegicOptions and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hegic Platfroms allows the trading of non-custodial options for profits or hedging your positions.Fixed price and unlimited upside of the options contracts.No registration, KYC or email required. Use Cases: Trade WBTC & ETH call and put options. Write WBTC or ETH call and put options. Earn protocol's fees in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling Hegic

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hegic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hegic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hegic using one of the exchanges listed above.

