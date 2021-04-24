HEIDI (HDI) Hits Market Cap of $2,005.40

HEIDI (CURRENCY:HDI) traded 34.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. One HEIDI coin can currently be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, HEIDI has traded up 75.4% against the dollar. HEIDI has a total market capitalization of $2,005.40 and approximately $153.00 worth of HEIDI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000017 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000017 BTC.

HDI is a coin. HEIDI’s total supply is 12,910,000 coins and its circulating supply is 903,700 coins. The official website for HEIDI is www.heidicoin.ch . HEIDI’s official Twitter account is @winston_graf and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HEIDI is https://reddit.com/r/Heidicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEIDI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEIDI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HEIDI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

