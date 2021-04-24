Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $173.13 Million

Brokerages expect Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) to post $173.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Helios Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $170.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $175.10 million. Helios Technologies reported sales of $129.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helios Technologies will report full year sales of $699.84 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $691.20 million to $709.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $744.55 million, with estimates ranging from $736.46 million to $756.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Helios Technologies.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.19. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $151.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HLIO shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Helios Technologies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Helios Technologies from $50.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

In related news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 600 shares of Helios Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,024 shares in the company, valued at $2,881,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Helios Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Helios Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. DCM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Helios Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Helios Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Helios Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

HLIO opened at $72.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.67 and a beta of 1.21. Helios Technologies has a 1-year low of $29.71 and a 1-year high of $76.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.68 and a 200-day moving average of $57.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.81%.

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

