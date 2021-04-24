Helix (HLIX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $84.00

Helix (CURRENCY:HLIX) traded up 71.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 24th. Helix has a total market capitalization of $281,404.50 and approximately $84.00 worth of Helix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Helix has traded 28.6% higher against the US dollar. One Helix coin can currently be purchased for $0.0086 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Helix alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00034626 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001162 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 57.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001623 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 51% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003943 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Helix Profile

HLIX is a coin. Helix’s total supply is 33,036,916 coins and its circulating supply is 32,911,087 coins. The official website for Helix is helix-crypto.com . Helix’s official message board is medium.com/@projecthelixcoin . Helix’s official Twitter account is @TheHelixProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Helix is https://reddit.com/r/ProjectHelix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Helix Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Helix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Helix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Helix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.