Helix (HLIX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $159,315.77

Helix (CURRENCY:HLIX) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. Over the last seven days, Helix has traded 29% lower against the dollar. Helix has a total market capitalization of $159,315.77 and approximately $16.00 worth of Helix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Helix coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Helix alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00035722 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001221 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001621 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003128 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000035 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 41% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Helix Profile

Helix (HLIX) is a coin. Helix’s total supply is 32,322,054 coins and its circulating supply is 32,196,370 coins. Helix’s official message board is medium.com/@projecthelixcoin . Helix’s official Twitter account is @TheHelixProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Helix is https://reddit.com/r/ProjectHelix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Helix’s official website is helix-crypto.com

Buying and Selling Helix

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Helix using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Helix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Helix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.