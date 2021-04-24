Helmet.insure (HELMET) One Day Volume Tops $2.50 Million

Helmet.insure (CURRENCY:HELMET) traded down 9.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 24th. During the last seven days, Helmet.insure has traded down 36.2% against the dollar. Helmet.insure has a market cap of $51.23 million and $2.50 million worth of Helmet.insure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Helmet.insure coin can currently be purchased for about $1.75 or 0.00003443 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001972 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.61 or 0.00058374 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.29 or 0.00262739 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003916 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $515.59 or 0.01016308 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,728.61 or 0.99993331 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00023066 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.62 or 0.00604387 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Helmet.insure Coin Profile

Helmet.insure’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,325,131 coins. Helmet.insure’s official Twitter account is @Helmet_insure

According to CryptoCompare, “Helmet is a peer-to-peer price-shield insurance protocol on BSC (Binance Smart Chain), originated from option trading logic. Helmet allows everyone to create insurance policy of any cryptoasset in the market, protecting DeFi users against the risk of price fluctuations. “

Helmet.insure Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helmet.insure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helmet.insure should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Helmet.insure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

