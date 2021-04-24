Helpico (HELP) 1-Day Volume Hits $8.00

Helpico (CURRENCY:HELP) traded up 11% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. Helpico has a market capitalization of $753.51 and approximately $8.00 worth of Helpico was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Helpico coin can now be bought for about $0.0319 or 0.00000064 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Helpico has traded 58.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Asch (XAS) traded 27,139,678.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,305.01 or 0.10647826 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00058741 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $132.78 or 0.00266513 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004069 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $494.76 or 0.00993043 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50,699.21 or 1.01759656 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $303.24 or 0.00608644 BTC.

Helpico Coin Profile

Helpico’s total supply is 5,008,576 coins and its circulating supply is 23,628 coins. The official website for Helpico is www.helpico.io . Helpico’s official Twitter account is @Helpico_Coin

Buying and Selling Helpico

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helpico directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helpico should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Helpico using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

