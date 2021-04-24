HempCoin Hits Market Cap of $5.41 Million (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 24th. HempCoin has a total market cap of $5.41 million and $7,702.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HempCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0207 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, HempCoin has traded 47.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HempCoin Coin Profile

THC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 261,608,955 coins and its circulating supply is 261,473,805 coins. The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin . The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org . The official message board for HempCoin is medium.com/the-center-branch

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

Buying and Selling HempCoin

