Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lessened its position in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) by 67.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,000 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SelectQuote were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park West Asset Management LLC raised its position in SelectQuote by 101.1% in the 4th quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 805,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,716,000 after buying an additional 404,898 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in SelectQuote in the third quarter valued at approximately $975,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SelectQuote in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in SelectQuote by 103.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 58,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 29,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in SelectQuote by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 10,905 shares in the last quarter. 34.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SLQT. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on SelectQuote in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SelectQuote from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on SelectQuote from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays raised their price target on SelectQuote from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on SelectQuote from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

SLQT opened at $30.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion and a PE ratio of -190.63. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.76 and a 1 year high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 19.76 and a quick ratio of 19.76.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $358.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.10 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SelectQuote news, insider Robert Clay Grant sold 21,598 shares of SelectQuote stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $542,541.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,218,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,606,861.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO William Thomas Grant III sold 21,664 shares of SelectQuote stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total value of $544,416.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,566,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,376,423.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,387,001 shares of company stock valued at $37,864,668 over the last 90 days. 10.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About SelectQuote

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

