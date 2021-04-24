Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $1.58 Million Stock Position in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned about 0.13% of Brookline Bancorp worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Brookline Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $188,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 288.8% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 29,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 22,017 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Brookline Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,562,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 639,280 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,697,000 after acquiring an additional 116,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Charles H. Peck sold 48,000 shares of Brookline Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $744,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darryl J. Fess sold 7,500 shares of Brookline Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total transaction of $100,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,500 shares of company stock worth $1,518,440 over the last three months. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BRKL opened at $15.79 on Friday. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.13 and a 12 month high of $16.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.40 and its 200-day moving average is $12.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $72.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.82 million. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 4.50%. Equities research analysts predict that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.82%.

BRKL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Brookline Bancorp from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

