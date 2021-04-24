Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $2.13 Million Stake in Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 908,690 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 117,000 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned 0.24% of Tellurian worth $2,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Tellurian by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,621,539 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136,440 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Tellurian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,471,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Tellurian by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,046,820 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 19,009 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Tellurian by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,825,937 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 13,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Tellurian by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,194,247 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 38,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TELL opened at $1.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.95. The stock has a market cap of $738.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.62. Tellurian Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $4.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Tellurian had a negative net margin of 623.45% and a negative return on equity of 123.99%. The company had revenue of $8.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.87 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Total Delaware, Inc. sold 587,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.85, for a total value of $1,675,762.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,276,403 shares of company stock worth $11,393,353. 42.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Tellurian from $6.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Tellurian from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.63.

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tonnes per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

