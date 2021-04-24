Hennessy Advisors Inc. Invests $1.01 Million in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V (NYSE:IPOE)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V (NYSE:IPOE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 59,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V in the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V in the 4th quarter worth $143,000.

Shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V stock opened at $16.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.35. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $28.26.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

