Hennessy Advisors Inc. Takes $1.11 Million Position in Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 65,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.55% of Shore Bancshares as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SHBI. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Shore Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $8,335,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Shore Bancshares by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 886,966 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,950,000 after buying an additional 53,554 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Shore Bancshares by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 18,923 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Shore Bancshares by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 54,471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 11,309 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Shore Bancshares by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 489,149 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,141,000 after buying an additional 8,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

SHBI stock opened at $16.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Shore Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $18.10. The firm has a market cap of $195.20 million, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.47.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. Shore Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 22.74%. The business had revenue of $16.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shore Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Shore Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.50%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SHBI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Shore Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shore Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shore Bancshares Company Profile

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers checking, savings, overnight investment sweep, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

