Hennessy Advisors Inc. Takes $2.01 Million Position in Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 489,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,005,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned 0.60% of Fluent at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FLNT. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Fluent by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 107,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 18,087 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Fluent by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 96,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 23,410 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fluent by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 164,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 41,186 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluent in the fourth quarter worth about $1,894,000. Finally, Aries Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Fluent by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. 31.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fluent alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FLNT shares. Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fluent in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of Fluent stock opened at $3.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Fluent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.54 and a 1 year high of $8.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.50. The stock has a market cap of $296.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.02 and a beta of 3.04.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Fluent had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 2.97%. On average, equities analysts expect that Fluent, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Fluent Profile

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial products and services, media and entertainment, health and wellness, retail and consumer, and staffing and recruitment.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.