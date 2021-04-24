Heritage Commerce Corp Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:HTBK)

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th.

Heritage Commerce has increased its dividend by 30.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of HTBK opened at $12.26 on Friday. Heritage Commerce has a twelve month low of $6.13 and a twelve month high of $12.50. The company has a market cap of $734.62 million, a P/E ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.42.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 7.17%. Analysts predict that Heritage Commerce will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Heritage Commerce from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.38.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

