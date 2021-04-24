Hermez Network Market Cap Achieves $29.37 Million (HEZ)

Hermez Network (CURRENCY:HEZ) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 24th. Hermez Network has a market capitalization of $29.37 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hermez Network coin can now be purchased for $6.25 or 0.00012280 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.35 or 0.00063574 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00017613 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00055868 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.47 or 0.00091315 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $328.59 or 0.00645673 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,919.15 or 0.07701007 BTC.

Hermez Network Profile

Hermez Network (HEZ) is a coin. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,700,000 coins. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io . Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io . Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded on October 15th, 2020 and based in Zug, Switzerland, Hermez Network is a decentralized zk-rollup focused on scaling payments and token transfers on top of Ethereum. One of the most important things about Hermez is the way it decides who the next block creator should be, as block creators are selected via a burn auction, except rather than burning tokens, a 40% of the winning bid goes back to be reinvested in Ethereum public goods through Gitcoin quadratic funding grants. In the Hermez Network this mechanism is referred as proof-of-donation because a significant fraction of this bid is donated to the protocols and social services that run on top of Ethereum. Hermez Network is developed by idem3 “

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

