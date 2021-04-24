HEROcoin (PLAY) Reaches One Day Volume of $83,496.00

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. One HEROcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0217 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HEROcoin has a total market cap of $5.40 million and $83,496.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HEROcoin has traded 36% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HEROcoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.67 or 0.00063444 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00017359 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00054262 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.38 or 0.00090912 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $320.46 or 0.00642020 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,822.58 or 0.07658206 BTC.

HEROcoin Coin Profile

PLAY is a coin. It launched on August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,225,772 coins. HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here . HEROcoin’s official website is www.herocoin.io . The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

Buying and Selling HEROcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEROcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HEROcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HEROcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HEROcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.