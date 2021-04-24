HeroNode Reaches Market Cap of $606,281.53 (HER)

HeroNode (CURRENCY:HER) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 24th. One HeroNode coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. HeroNode has a total market capitalization of $606,281.53 and $39.00 worth of HeroNode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HeroNode has traded down 19.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HeroNode Profile

HER is a coin. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. HeroNode’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,104,440,665 coins. HeroNode’s official Twitter account is @hero_node . The Reddit community for HeroNode is /r/HeroNodeOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HeroNode’s official website is heronode.io . HeroNode’s official message board is medium.com/@hero_node

According to CryptoCompare, “Hero Node is a blockchain based ecosystem for dApps, allowing development without the need to understand the complicated blockchain underlying technology. Hero Node utilizes the Hero Protocol to integrate different public blockchains and build a cross-blockchain, cross-development solution for dApps. Hero Node will also build a fully decentralized node network which contains multiple kinds of public chain and IPFS storage to support fully decentralized applications. HER is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the HeroNode ecosystem. “

HeroNode Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeroNode directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HeroNode should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HeroNode using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

