High Country Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HCBC) Declares $0.50 Semi-Annual Dividend

High Country Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HCBC) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Monday, May 17th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th.

Shares of HCBC stock opened at $41.50 on Friday. High Country Bancorp has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $41.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.03.

High Country Bancorp Company Profile

High Country Bancorp, Inc, a bank holding company, provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposits. Its loan products include personal loans; commercial real estate loans, commercial equipment loans, and commercial lines of credit; and mortgage loans.

