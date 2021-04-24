Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Declares $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

Hilltop has raised its dividend by 50.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

HTH stock opened at $34.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Hilltop has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $39.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.20.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.37. Hilltop had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 18.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilltop will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Hilltop news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $680,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 671,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,838,973.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lee Lewis sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.37, for a total value of $2,405,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,117.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 179,567 shares of company stock valued at $6,053,411 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

HTH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Hilltop in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Compass Point downgraded Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Hilltop from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hilltop has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.29.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

