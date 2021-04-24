Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 336.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 208.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

NYSE HLT opened at $127.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.83 and a beta of 1.33. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.47 and a 52-week high of $129.05.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 34.02% and a negative net margin of 5.46%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total transaction of $724,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,299,036.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Martin Rinck sold 5,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $676,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,944 shares of company stock valued at $8,049,124 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HLT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.96.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.