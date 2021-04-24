Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) Plans $0.44 Quarterly Dividend

Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share by the shipping company on Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th.

Höegh LNG Partners has increased its dividend payment by 3.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Höegh LNG Partners has a payout ratio of 112.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Höegh LNG Partners to earn $1.59 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 110.7%.

NYSE HMLP opened at $16.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $532.93 million, a PE ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.93. Höegh LNG Partners has a one year low of $9.11 and a one year high of $17.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $36.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.22 million. Höegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 43.54%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Höegh LNG Partners will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HMLP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Höegh LNG Partners in a report on Friday, April 9th. Danske upgraded Höegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Höegh LNG Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2019, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

