Hoge Finance Price Hits $0.0002 on Exchanges (HOGE)

Hoge Finance (CURRENCY:HOGE) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. Over the last week, Hoge Finance has traded 39.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hoge Finance has a market capitalization of $96.15 million and $1.74 million worth of Hoge Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hoge Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.34 or 0.00065172 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00018068 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000346 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.37 or 0.00091425 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00054323 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $326.53 or 0.00657998 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,785.59 or 0.07628350 BTC.

Hoge Finance Profile

Hoge Finance (CRYPTO:HOGE) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 7th, 2021. Hoge Finance’s total supply is 412,663,701,955 coins. Hoge Finance’s official Twitter account is @hogefinance

According to CryptoCompare, “HOGE is a deflationary currency. There will never be more HOGE in circulation than there is now. Every time a transaction takes place with HOGE, 1% of that transaction is removed or “burned” from the total supply. This increases the scarcity of every HOGE in circulation. Additionally, another 1% is distributed among every HOGE holder. What this means is that every time HOGE is used, the value of the remaining HOGE in circulation is increased by simultaneously decreasing the supply (deflation), while also distributing HOGE to everyone using the token. As a result, every single HOGE holder has an incentive to spread the use of HOGE as much as possible. As more transactions take place in the network, the individual net-worth of all who own a piece of the network increases as well. “

Buying and Selling Hoge Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hoge Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hoge Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hoge Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

