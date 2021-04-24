Homeros (HMR) Trading Up 4.6% This Week

Homeros (CURRENCY:HMR) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. One Homeros coin can now be bought for about $0.0597 or 0.00000119 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Homeros has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar. Homeros has a market cap of $30.70 million and $5.78 million worth of Homeros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.23 or 0.00064300 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00017528 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001996 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.61 or 0.00091010 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000340 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.80 or 0.00053482 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $325.37 or 0.00649190 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,867.78 or 0.07717193 BTC.

About Homeros

Homeros (CRYPTO:HMR) is a coin. It was first traded on February 10th, 2020. Homeros’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 514,542,615 coins. Homeros’ official Twitter account is @homerosofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Homeros’ official website is homerosnet.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Homeros aims to become a blockchain-based gaming ecosystem that brings the experience of tomorrow to our gamers today. We have an interface and solution that are designed to accommodate gaming enthusiasts, developers, and merchants. Through the Homeros platform, participants can benefit from the development and launching of blockchain games, secure in-game item marketplace, and access authentic game guides and walkthroughs. “

Homeros Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Homeros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Homeros should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Homeros using one of the exchanges listed above.

