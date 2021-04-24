HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) by 27.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,217 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.64% of HomeTrust Bancshares worth $2,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HTBI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in HomeTrust Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 67,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 6,740 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 170,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 59.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other HomeTrust Bancshares news, COO Hunter Westbrook sold 3,366 shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $86,674.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,688,195.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dana L. Stonestreet sold 25,000 shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $628,750.00. Company insiders own 7.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

NASDAQ:HTBI opened at $26.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.65. The company has a market capitalization of $436.20 million, a PE ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.07 and a 52-week high of $26.77.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $35.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.41 million. HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 12.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.62%.

HomeTrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

